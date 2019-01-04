Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

College
Published
Last Update 17 mins ago

Rhodes scholar and 'Dreamer' fears he can't return to US

By PHILIP MARCELO | Associated Press
Harvard University graduate Jin K. Park, who holds a degree in molecular and cellular biology, poses at Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Mass., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Park, who was named a Rhodes Scholar along with 30 other Americans in November, entered the U.S. illegally as a child, moving to Queens borough of New York City with his family. The undocumented student, who participates in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), is not sure if he'll be allowed back in the U.S. after his studies in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Harvard University graduate Jin K. Park, who holds a degree in molecular and cellular biology, poses at Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Mass., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Park, who was named a Rhodes Scholar along with 30 other Americans in November, entered the U.S. illegally as a child, moving to Queens borough of New York City with his family. The undocumented student, who participates in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), is not sure if he'll be allowed back in the U.S. after his studies in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – A Harvard student who became the first "Dreamer" to receive a Rhodes scholarship in November says the joy of the achievement has given way to uncertainty.

Jin Park is originally from South Korea and now lives in New York City. But he risks not being allowed back into the U.S. if he enrolls at the University of Oxford in England later this year.

The Trump administration rescinded the option for overseas travel for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, like Park, as it moved to wind down an Obama-era program in 2017.

But the federal courts have upheld the program for now.

Define American is an immigrant advocacy organization that supported Park in his bid for the prestigious scholarship. It argues that's why the administration should honor the prior travel policy.

U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services didn't comment.