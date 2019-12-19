Rhode Island senior housing complex shooting leaves at least 3 injured, reports say

At least three people were injured in a reported shooting Thursday morning at a senior housing complex in Rhode Island, according to officials.

State police told the Providence Journal and WPRI-TV that the incident happened at a housing complex for the elderly in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

The newspaper said the shooter appears to still be at large and a state police tactical team is responding. It’s not clear the extent of the victims' injuries.

Reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments prompted Westerly schools, the local hospital and at least one nearby business to order a lockdown as a precaution.

Tracy Wise, who works at a boat repair business, told the newspaper "everyone’s phones just started going off” about the shooting at the apartment complex next door.

“It’s a little scary knowing the guy may be running around behind us,” she told the Providence Journal. “I don’t like being this close to something like this. We heard all the schools are in lockdown. It is not my time to die.”

One person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital while another victim was transported to Westerly Hospital, WPRI reported.

Congressman David Cicilline, a Democrat who represents the area, tweeted that he is monitoring the situation as well.

"Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.