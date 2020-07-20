Rhode Island girl, 14, charged with murder in death of contractor

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a contractor in Rhode Island, investigators said.

The teen, whose name was not made public because of her age, is scheduled to be arraigned in Family Court, police told the Providence Journal.

Jorge Gonzalez Colon, 37, was shot multiple times on July 1 outside a Providence home he was working on in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they did not think he was the intended target.

Maj. David Lapatin said the girl played an “integral part” in the homicide.

Felix Hernandez-Rosado, 18, also was charged with murder and conspiracy in the killing. He appeared in court Friday and was being held without bail. His attorney called it a complicated case and added, “There is no relationship between my client and the victim.”

Hernandez-Rosado was thought to be with a missing 14-year-old girl, and police wouldn’t reveal if the missing girl found was the same girl of the same age charged in the Gonzalez Colon murder.

“We spoke to some of the family members and friends of the victim, who described him as a hardworking and very good person,” said Capt. Timothy O’Hara earlier this month about Gonzalez Colon. “They can’t understand why something like this would happen to him.”

The death marked the city’s fourth homicide of 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.