Reward offered after Texas woman setting up garage sale is killed

A $20,000 reward was offered Wednesday for any information on the death of Elizabeth Barraza, a Texas woman who was fatally shot in her driveway last month.

Barraza, 29, was setting up a garage sale at her home in Tomball just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 25 when she was killed — a shocking murder that was caught on surveillance video, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

The woman was approached by someone, possibly another woman, who walked up to her in the driveway "and appeared to engage Elizabeth in conversation."

"The individual then pointed a pistol at Barraza and shot her multiple times," Gonzalez said. "The subject then drove away from the scene."

The suspect's vehicle, which was parked in front of Barraza's home, appeared to be a black four-door Nissan Frontier pickup truck, according to officials.

Sergio Barazza, husband of the deceased woman, said at the news conference that his wife was "an amazing person, a beautiful person" with a caring heart. He said he had just left for work when Barazza was murdered.

He explained that the two often volunteered together, donating their time to charity.

"It's just so sad that my wife passed away in the same hospital that we did so many hours of volunteering in," Sergio Barazza emotionally said.

The man tearfully questioned "why someone would be so monstrous to commit an act like this."

"I had to trade our fifth anniversary for her funeral," Sergio Barazza said.

The Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $20,000 reward for "any information" on Barraza's murder. Anyone with information is urged to contact 713-222-8477.