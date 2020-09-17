Reward in LA County deputies' 'ambush' shooting hits $675G as manhunt continues: report

As the manhunt for a suspect in connection with last Saturday's “ambush” shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies continued Thursday, the reward offered for information grew to at least $675,000, the sheriff's department said, according to reports.

The deputies, a 31-year-old mother and a 24-year-old man, were in their marked patrol vehicle outside a Metro train station in Compton when the suspect approached the passenger-side window, shot the deputies multiple times and ran from the scene around 7 p.m.

The reward grew from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ original authorization of $100,000 because of contributions from the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority -- as well as from private donations, according to ABC News.

LA POLICE SEARCHING FOR POTENTIAL WITNESS CAUGHT ON VIDEO NEAR SCENE OF AMBUSH

An additional $800,000 has been donated for the deputies’ recovery, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, My News LA reported.

As of Thursday, officials said they still had not identified any suspects.

However, Villanueva said the investigation was “progressing well” and detectives were looking for someone who is seen on a video standing near the train station who likely saw the shooter.

LOS ANGELES-AREA MAN FALSELY ACCUSED IN DEPUTIES' SHOOTING SPEAKS OUT

The man was "standing in the walkway when the shooter ran by," Villanueva said. "That person is a witness.”

Villanueva told reporters that investigators were following "numerous and substantial leads."

On Wednesday, Villanueva said the 24-year-old old deputy had been released from the hospital but had a "long road to recovery." He later clarified that the deputy was released from intensive care and was close to being released from the hospital, according to ABC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 31-year-old deputy remained in intensive care. She was in critical but stable condition after being shot in the jaw and arms, according to KABC-TV of Los Angeles.

After the suspect fled the crime scene, video shows the 31-year-old bloodied deputy stumble out of the car, radio for help and apply a tourniquet to her partner’s wounds after they move to a location behind a pillar, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.