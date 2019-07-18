Retired NYC firefighter becomes 199th to die from 9/11-related illness

A firefighter who was part of the rescue efforts in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks died Tuesday, becoming the 199th member of the FDNY to succumb to a Ground Zero-related illness.

Kevin Nolan, who was 58 when he succumbed to his battle with cancer, joined the FDNY in 1989 in Manhattan before moving to Engine Company 79 in the Bronx, where he retired in 2007, the New York Daily News reported.

"So many years later, we continue to lose those who displayed such incredible bravery on that terrible day, and in the weeks that followed,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told the newspaper, adding that “Kevin is the 199th member of the FDNY to die of World Trade Center-related illness."

Nolan is survived by his wife and three children and was described by Engine Company 79 as a “wonderful and extremely popular firehouse personality.”

“Our condolences go out to his family for the loss of this member,” Gerard Fitzgerald, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told the New York Daily News. “He is another lost victim of 9/11 and he will be missed.”

Nolan’s funeral is set to be held this Saturday.