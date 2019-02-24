Retired firefighter killed in Florida highway wreck after stopping to help driver, investigators say

A former Florida firefighter was killed on Sunday in a fiery car wreck on Interstate 75, officials said.

Wesley Weysham, a 59-year-old retired firefighter in Sarasota County, was killed in the crash, which Fox 13 reported happened around 4:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol told the news station that a man -- who previously had been reported to law enforcement for slow driving and random stops -- stopped his vehicle on the highway. Another vehicle didn't see the stopped truck and hit it from behind.

A good Samaritan, identified as Weysham, pulled over to help when another car crashed into the area. One of the vehicles burst into flames and Weysham was killed, officials said.

"This gentleman gave his life for the public, being a firefighter," Trooper Ronald Drake said. "In his heart he was trying to do the right thing, he came out, and it's just unfortunate."

The driver who made the stop that triggered the crash may have been driving while intoxicated, investigators said. That man, identified as George Evans III, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Weysham, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, also worked as a handler and instructor for the county's K-9 Search and Rescue unit.