Restricted airspace near Super Bowl 53 to be patrolled by Customs and Border Protection, agency says

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Friday that their agency will play a role in patrolling airspace near Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta next month.

CBP aircraft will help implement a temporary flight restriction (TFR) established around Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 3 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 3, the agency said in a news release. The restriction was imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“On game day, CBP Black Hawk crews will assist Department of Defense aircraft in detecting, tracking, and coordinating the interdiction of aircraft violating the TFR,” CBP said. “If any aircraft violate that air space, CBP will intercept and determine if further enforcement is needed.”

The restriction affects airspace within a 30-mile radius of the stadium where the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are set to face off, CBP said, adding that “only authorized aircraft” will be allowed to enter.

“Within that area, a smaller, more restrictive zone will only allow essential aircraft with prior approval to operate within a ten mile radius around Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” the agency said.

“Unmanned aircraft, to include drones” are not permitted to operate inside the restricted zone unless the FAA previously approved it, the CBP said.

Fox News’ Gillian Turner contributed to this report.