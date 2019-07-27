Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Rescuers reach Girl Scout group after 2 struck by lightning

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A rescue crew in northern Minnesota reached a group of Girl Scouts early Saturday after two members of the group had been struck by lightning.

The group of nine, which included one adult guide, was on an island in Knife Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the Associated Press reported.

Patches cover the back of a Girl Scout's vest at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle, June 18, 2018. (Associated Press)

All members of the group were said to be “awake, alert and able to move without assistance,” the report said. At least two of the girls had suffered unspecified "serious" injuries, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

The scouts were between ages 15 and 18. They were being assisted by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the AP reported.

Gov. Tim Walz was alerted about the situation and was monitoring developments, the report said.

In June one Girl Scout was killed and three more were injured when a tree toppled over at a campsite in Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.