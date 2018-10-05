Reputed mobster gunned down at McDonald’s drive-thru

A reputed mobster — whose son was injured during an attempted hit job three months ago — was shot to death at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx while waiting for a cup of coffee on Thursday, sources said.

Sylvester Zottola, 71, a Bonanno crime family associate, was shot in the head and chest and shoulder while sitting in his car outside the fast food restaurant at Webster Avenue and Belmont Street at around 4:45 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Zottola had ordered a medium coffee at the drive-thru and his car was boxed in when the gunman opened fire, the sources said.

Sylvester had been roughed up three times in the past year. His son, 41-year-old Salvatore Zottola, was injured when a gunman opened fire on him outside his Bronx home on July 11.

The July shooting was captured on surveillance video, but the younger Zottola did not cooperate with authorities and no arrests were made, sources said.

Investigators believe the attack on Salvatore was intended to be a message to his father, who received his own share of attempted assaults.

No arrests had been made Thursday evening in Zottola’s slaying.

