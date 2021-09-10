Republicans in Congress, Statehouses decry Biden vaccine mandate

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Republicans explode with fury over Biden vaccine mandate: 'Absolutely unconstitutional'

Republican members of Congress and state governors were appalled by news Thursday that President Joe Biden will force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly, vowing to block the new policy and terming it unconstitutional.

The mandate, which is expected to affect as many as 100 million Americans in an array of fields, including health care, directly impacts the private sector.

"This is absolutely unconstitutional," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote in a tweet, attaching a link to the news.

"Mandates are not the answer," Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said in response. "Getting the vaccine should be up to you and your doctor — not the federal government."

"All 9 million federal employees should consult with their doctor and make a personal, informed decision about taking the vaccine," wrote Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. "Instead, Sleepy Joe says take it or else. … You don’t lead by coercion. Biden has failed as a leader in every way."

"This is unconstitutional," said Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala. "The U.S. Constitution does not give the President this type of authority. No where in Article 2 of the Constitution will you find anything that even remotely gives the President this kind of power." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



9/11 education should 'avoid placing blame,' leave out 'gruesome' details, college students say

9/11 education should "avoid placing blame" and leave out the "gruesome details" of that fateful day so as to prevent extreme nationalism, some college students say.

Students from the University of Florida spoke with Campus Reform recently to share their opinions on how 9/11 should be taught.

Among their suggestions was to avoid the discussion altogether of who was responsible for the terrorist attacks. Others said the idea of American exceptionalism shouldn’t be mentioned at all in lessons.

According to one student, American exceptionalism is "rooted in a lot of colonialist and imperialist notions of how we should treat other people."

Another student suggested that a lot of young people who adopt the "dangerous mindset" of American exceptionalism risk growing up to be "extremists and really nationalistic." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Bucs-Cowboys opener begins with Black national anthem

The Black national anthem was played ahead of the NFL’s first game of the season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The NBC broadcast played a video of Alicia Keys singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" while the Florida A&M University Concert Choir joined in from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Players from both teams stood in their respective end zones and locked arms to show unity ahead of the game.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" was played before the start of Week 1 games during the 2020 NFL season, and Front Office Sports reported in July the NFL planned to make the song a "prominent part of big league events."

The league made the decision to play "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Week 1 games last year in the midst of a summer of racial unrest across major metropolitan cities in the U.S. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged the Black Lives Matter movement as well. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Harriet Hageman is a Wyoming lawyer who was just endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the state’s next U.S. House GOP primary, where she's running against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. On Thursday night, Hageman appeared on "The Ingraham Angle," where she explained why she's running.

"Liz Cheney has betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed all of us and she betrayed me," Hageman told Laura Ingraham. "And had I known five years ago that Liz Cheney would align herself with Pelosi and the radical Democrats in Washington, D.C., I probably wouldn’t even have taken that first phone call.

"The fact is," she added, "the state of Wyoming deserves to be represented by someone from Wyoming, by someone who was born and raised here as I was, and someone who has Wyoming’s best interests at heart."

