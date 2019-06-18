Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

Reported 'dead baby' in New York City park turns out to be doll

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
What appeared to be the body of a dead baby in a New York City park was revealed Tuesday to be a realistic-looking doll, much to the relief of authorities.

Police and paramedics descended on Crocheron Park in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens just after 7:30 a.m. when a jogger reported the purple-skinned doll lying face-down in the grass. The doll was dressed in a diaper and t-shirt with the words "The Crawling Dead" emblazoned on it.

A report of a baby in a New York City park Tuesday was revealed to be a realistic-looking doll.

A report of a baby in a New York City park Tuesday was revealed to be a realistic-looking doll. (NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Public Information)

“It appeared to be a baby with discoloration consistent with signs of prolonged death, but thankfully, it was actually a lifelike prop,” New York Fire Department spokesman Myles Miller told The Associated Press.

A crime scene tent was set up and yellow police tape blocked off an area near where the discovery was made. Police initially reported the "baby" to be three months old and even zipped it up in a body bag, according to Fox 5 New York.

A local resident told the station that up to 200 officers were canvassing the park to look for evidence at one point.

The error was discovered when the doll was retrieved.

The NYPD and the New York Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Service are investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.