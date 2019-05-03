Report: Suspect detained after lockdowns at 2 colleges

Officials say a suspect has been taken into custody and detained by police after two North Carolina colleges issued lockdowns in response to a report of a gunman on one of the campuses.

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro issued an alert Friday saying a man threatened to shoot a female student. A&T announced shortly after 3 p.m. that a suspect had been detained and that its lockdown was lifted.

Nearby Bennett College, a women's college, initiated its lockdown in response to A&T. It has lifted its lockdown as well.

There were no immediate reports of a shooting or any injuries.

The lockdowns came three days after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, killing two students and wounding four others.