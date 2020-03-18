Rep. Tlaib explains ‘F--- a national day of prayer’ retweeet slamming Trump’s declaration

Rep. Rashida Tlaib appeared to denigrate President Trump's proclamation for a National Day of Prayer amid the coronavirus pandemic, but later explained: "It was not an attack on prayer."

The Michigan Democrat, who drew national attention when she referred to Trump as a 'mother----- who should be impeached," retweeted a message that read, "F--- a National day of prayer, we need immediate comprehensive action."

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., massacre who has become a highly visible gun control activist, sent out the tweet, adding: “Don’t let this administration address COVID-19 like our national gun violence epidemic."

Tlaib later clarified that she wasn't attacking prayer when she shared the message with her nearly one million followers.

"Let me be clear as someone who has been praying through this all & as someone who attended the National Prayer Breakfast. My retweet was not to be an attack on prayer," Tlaib said. "It was to bring attention to the need for meaningful action to combat this public health crisis."

The controversial member of "The Squad" followed it up with a list of things the country needs: “…Economic stimulus for individuals, families, and our local communities. Testing access for all. Expanded paid sick leave and unemployment benefits. Moratorium on water shutoffs, mortgage/rent payments, and evictions.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar also drew a torrent of negative responses on social media Thursday after she reacted to a pro-family Twitter post by Ivanka Trump.

Trump joined millions of Americans Sunday by attending a livestreamed church service. The president tweeted that he was livestreaming Pastor Jentezen Franklin's 11 a.m. service from Free Chapel in Gainesville, Ga.

Franklin, similar to other megachurch pastors, preached a message titled, "Choose faith over fear."