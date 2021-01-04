Rep. Lauren Boebert explains why she plans to carry in Congress in new ad

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has gone viral with an ad in which the newly-elected lawmaker explains why she plans to carry her Glock handgun on the streets of Washington D.C. and in the Capitol building.

"Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe," Boebert tweeted in a caption along with the ad. "I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights."

"Even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America, I refused to give up my rights, especially my second amendment rights," Boebert says in the ad. "I will carry my firearm in DC and in Congress."

Boebert explained that, as a woman and mother of four, she chooses to "defend her family with all of the force the Constitution provides." She also said D.C. is one of the top 10 most dangerous cities, citing rising homicide and violent crime rates.

"Being a member of Congress is pretty basic," she added. "I don't go to work in a motorcade or armored car. I don't get police escorts everywhere I go. I walk to my office every morning by myself. So as a 5 foot tall, one hundred pound woman, I choose to protect myself legally because I am my best security."

Boebert also argued that one challenge of working in D.C. is that people "don't understand" how "real America lives."

"The second amendment is a part of our lives," she said. "Gun ownership is cherished and it makes our little town safer."

Boebert said she first took advantage of Colorado's open carry laws following a violent incident at her restaurant, Shooter's Grill. After waitresses at the restaurant asked if they could open carry as well, Shooter's Grill began mandatory training and target practice for all staff members.

"Educated law-abiding gun owners are the safest people in America to be around. So when anyone comes in to limit my rights and safety of my family, I'll tell them exactly what this mom thinks," Boebert's ad concluded. "Not only is it my right, but it's a right I was sent here to protect from Rifle, Colorado. So if you see me in DC, say hi, you're safe with me."

The advertisement comes after Boebert wrote a letter to House leadership Friday, urging them to keep a 1967 rule that exempts lawmakers from a ban on firearms inside the Capitol building.

The letter, which was signed by 82 other current and incoming GOP Congress members -- including Dan Crenshaw, Mo Brooks, Louie Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz -- came three days after 21 Democratic lawmakers asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to change the 53-year-old rule to keep Boebert from carrying her gun into work.

On Saturday, Boebert appeared to score a victory, as new rules unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not appear to include a proposed ban on firearms in the Capitol.

The current guidelines for weapons in the Capitol are set by the Capitol Police Board, which includes the sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate. A spokesperson for the Capitol Police Board did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said during a press conference Monday that he will reach out to the newly-elected Colorado lawmaker about her plans, noting he wants to ensure "she is aware of what the laws of the District of Columbia are."

"That congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm," Contee added.

Representatives for the Metropolitan Police Department and Boebert did not immediately return FOX News' requests for comment.