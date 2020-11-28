Expand / Collapse search
2 hurt after rented red Ferrari wipes out on Chicago expressway

The driver and his passenger escaped with minor injuries

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Chicago firefighters responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive expressway involving an expensive red Ferrari that was a weekend rental.

The vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old man around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a report.

Chicago firefighters say a red Ferrari rented for the weekend crashed on Lake Shore Drive after wiping out at turn.

Chicago firefighters say a red Ferrari rented for the weekend crashed on Lake Shore Drive after wiping out at turn. (Chicago Fire Department)

They were in the northbound lanes of the road which runs alongside the Lake Michigan shoreline when they wiped out at a curve, the station reported. The vehicle then flipped over and caught fire.

The driver escaped with minor injuries as did his passenger, a 20-year-old man.

Policed said they were in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

The Ferrari's two occupants weren't seriously injured.

The Ferrari's two occupants weren't seriously injured. (Chicago Fire Department)

“Vehicle rented for the weekend,” the CFD's office of public information tweeted. “Please observe posted speed limits!”