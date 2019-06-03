Expand / Collapse search
Remains identified as those of missing Virginia woman

RICHMOND, Va. – The state medical examiner has identified human remains found last week as those of a Virginia woman missing since last month.

News outlets report the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond says the remains are those of 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian of Cumberland County. Fabian's remains and a stolen Ford F-350 truck were found last Thursday in a wooded area in Mecklenburg at an intersection just above North Carolina.

Fabian hadn't been seen since 29-year-old Matthew T. Broyles of Powhatan County was found dead in her home May 24.

Forty-one-year-old George W. Knisley IV of Carroll County, Maryland, was arrested that evening after a police chase in Raleigh, North Carolina, and charged with first-degree murder in Broyles' death. Knisley was Fabian's ex-boyfriend.