Remains found in Nebraska and Missouri identified as missing Wisconsin brothers

Authorities confirmed Friday that human remains found in Missouri and Nebraska are those of two Wisconsin brothers who were last seen visiting a Missouri farm in July.

The remains of Nicholas Diemel, 35, were found in Caldwell County, Mo, and those of Justin Diemel, 24, were recovered in Lincoln, Neb., the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said. The identifications were made through dental records.

Garland "Joey" Nelson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the brothers. He owns the Caldwell County farm where the remains of Nicholas Diemel were found earlier this year.

Nelson also faces two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

A rancher in Nebraska reported last week that he'd found human remains mixed with dirt in a plastic tub inside a trailer he recently purchased in Missouri, The Kansas City Star reported.

The brothers, from Shawano County, Wisc., disappeared during a trip related to their cattle business where they were supposed to meet Nelson, who allegedly owed them $250,000.

Investigators found the brothers' rental truck on July 22 in Holt, Mo., a town 35 miles west of Braymer, where Nelson's farm is located. It was left running with the lights on.

Blood found on Nelson's clothing was confirmed to be from Nicholas Diemel, WDAF-TV reported.

Prosecutors allege Nelson shot the brothers and then abandoned their vehicle. He admitted to taking their cell phones and throwing them away, according to the news station.

Nelson allegedly placed each man in a 55-gallon metal barrel in a barn on his property, court documents said. He then allegedly moved the bodies and set them on fire and hid the remains.

The investigation into the brothers' deaths is ongoing, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.