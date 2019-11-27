Remains found in Alabama confirmed as that of missing college student

Human remains discovered in Alabama were on Wednesday as confirmed as belonging to a missing college student, stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, authorities said.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains belonged to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen at an Auburn gas station on Oct. 23, the Auburn Police Department said on Wednesday.

Police added that the disappearance has spawned a homicide investigation.

On Monday, police announced that human remains were found in a wooded area in Macon County.

Blanchard, who is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, was last seen on video surveillance at a convenience store not far from her home in Auburn. Police later found her damaged car – a black 2017 Honda CR-V – at an apartment complex in Montgomery, about 55 miles away. Auburn Det. Josh Mixon said Blanchard’s blood was found in the car and it appeared she had suffered a life-threatening injury.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, who reportedly has a history of arrests for violent crimes, is currently being held without bond on kidnapping charges in the teen's disappearance.

Two other men, Antwain Shamar Fisher and David Lee Johnson, face other charges in connection with the inquiry.

Mixon testified that convenience store video footage showed a man identified by tipsters as Yazeed look over at Blanchard while buying a beverage. A man at the store told investigators he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away.

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher, 35, helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

Johnson, 63, has been charged with hindering prosecution in the case, according to AL.com.

Authorities reportedly said Johnson knew his son allegedly drove Yazeed to Florida, but instead told investigators Yazeed left his home with an unidentified woman.

“That would have been the worst scenario, is that we were not be able to find and give the answers to this family,” the news website reported Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said on Wednesday. “We have spoken to the family. Obviously, they are heartbroken but at least they can now begin to deal with this and move forward.”

Officials are still waiting to learn the cause and manner of her death, the news outlet reported, citing District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Once the autopsy results are in, Hughes and Register will discuss what additional charges might be filed in the case.

“My life’s never going to be the same again without her. She’s never going to get to have my grandbabies that I wanted her to have, see her get married and be a teacher and be a softball coach. She made life better for all of us,” Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, said Tuesday.

“Aniah was only going to the store to buy a bag of potato chips and if you know Aniah you know how much she loved to eat. And that’s all she was doing and she ran into evil."

Blanchard was a student at Southern Union College student from Homewood, according to the news outlet.

