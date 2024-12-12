Expand / Collapse search
Syria

Remains of 3 missing people found in Syria, identities unknown

Identities of the remains have not yet been confirmed

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
The remains of three people were discovered at a site in northern Syria on Sunday, according to the Jerusalem Post

The identities have yet to be confirmed, and it was not known if any were Americans.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for confirmation.

BIDEN SAYS US KNOWS 'WITH CERTAINTY' THAT AMERICAN JOURNALIST AUSTIN TICE IS BEING HELD BY SYRIA

Syria has previously denied claims it abducted or held Americans, though the U.S. reportedly engaged in back-channel talks with Syria with the help of Lebanese intermediaries for years, including under the Biden administration, to no avail.

Rebels seized the capital city of Damascus in December, ousting Assad and renewing hope in the effort to free any potential captives.

Fox News Digital’s Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report.