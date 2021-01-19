Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.

Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal goes on amid tension, false alarm

A false alarm briefly interrupted the rehearsal for Wednesday's inauguration ceremony after a fire in a homeless encampment roughly a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns in an already jittery city.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stand-ins for President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden walk to the podium during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. 
    (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    U.S. Marine Corps. stand by a door of the U.S. Capitol during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on the podium, as a stand-in for Jill Biden looks on, during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
    (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (Jeenah Moon/Pool via AP)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A members of the Military Honor Guard stands during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Stand-ins for President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    National Guard troops stand outside the U.S. Capitol before a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A large American Flag is are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A large flag is placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind it, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the Washington Monument behind them, and lights shine into the sky, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A National Guardsman stands at the Lincoln Memorial as the Washington Memorial looms in the background as security measures are heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Ceremonial troops of the 3rd United States Infantry also known as the The Old Guard, march during rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A ceremonial honor guard marches past the White House as they rehearse for the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/David Phillip)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Members of the United States Air Force march during rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Members of the military march in formation on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, as they rehearse ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/inaguration-biden1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Members of the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps march during rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Image 1 of 18

Recommended