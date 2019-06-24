Registered sex offender attempts to kidnap child at South Carolina Walmart, cops say

Authorities in South Carolina said they arrested a registered sex offender on Friday who allegedly attempted to abduct a child inside a Walmart bathroom, reports said.

Donald Allen Morrison, 51, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, assault with an intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and other crimes, The State reported.

The alleged incident occurred at a Walmart in Greenwood. The child was not harmed, the report said. The child reportedly informed his parents about the alleged encounter.

Morrison was arrested a short time later, the report said. He was previously convicted of criminal sexual assault with a minor in 1993, according to the paper.