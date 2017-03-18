Records: 12-year-old, grandpa argued days before man killed

Ohio court records say a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather argued and fought over doing chores in the days before the 80-year-old was killed.

The boy has been charged as a juvenile with murder in the death of Fowler Agenbroad last August. The boy is now 13.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that court documents say that two days before Agenbroad was found unresponsive they had a violent argument, and police were called.

Records say the boy struck Agenbroad with metal and Agenbroad hit his grandson with a cane.

No charges were filed, and Agenbroad agreed to let the boy return home.

13-YEAR-OLD OHIO BOY CHARGED WITH MURDER IN GRANDPA'S DEATH

Officials say the boy denied charges of murder and reckless homicide at a hearing Tuesday in Hamilton County.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.