Ravi Zacharias memorial: Pence, Tebow celebrate Christian apologist's life and legacy

Vice President Mike Pence, baseball player Tim Tebow and other leaders will take part in an online memorial service Friday for renowned Christian evangelist Ravi Zacharias, who died on May 19 from a rare form of cancer. He was 74.

The popular author, speaker and founder of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) spent the greater part of his life defending Christianity. He revealed he discovered his faith while facing suicide at the age of 17.

The celebration of Zacharias' life and legacy will be held at Passion City Church in Atlanta and livestreamed at RZIM.org/RaviMemorial.

In addition to Pence and Tebow, tributes from family and friends – including RZIM president Michael Ramsden, Brooklyn Tabernacle senior pastor Jim Cymbala and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio – musical artists Matt Redman and Lecrae will perform.

The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, with a special retrospective of his global influence beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Upon news of his death, Pence tweeted: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ravi Zacharias, a Christian apologist whose ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ impacted millions around the world. Ravi was a man of faith who could ‘rightly handle the word of truth’ like few others in our time & he was my friend.”

The vice president visited the Zacharias family at RZIM's headquarters in Alpharetta on May 22 as the two were longtime friends. Zacharias spoke at the Indiana Leadership Prayer Breakfast in 2014 at the request of then-governor Pence.

Zacharias was a frequent guest on Fox News Channel and grew RZIM, which he founded in 1984, into a global team of nearly 100 Christian scholars and authors who continue his legacy around the world today.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Reynolds Zacharias; two daughters, Sarah Zacharias Davis and Naomi Zacharias; a son, Nathan; and five grandchildren.