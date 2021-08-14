Rape indictment dismissed against Ohio high school football star

Ohio prosecutors dropped a rape indictment against a high school football star accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping teenage girl, saying that new "information came to light" in the case.

Crosley MacEachen, 18, who graduated from the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, was arrested in June and indicted on rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition charges. He was released on $100,000 bond.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters announced Thursday that, "Information came to light after MacEachen was indicted that has changed our understanding of this case."

"This dismissal is not a comment on the guilt or innocence of MacEachen," Deters said in a statement.

Prosecutors did not disclose the new information.

"Our job as prosecutors is to seek justice. It is not to seek convictions," Deters said.

"We have an ethical obligation to only proceed on cases where we believe there is a likelihood of success at trial. Based on the information we have today, we will not be proceeding further."

A teenage girl had alleged that MacEachen, a standout football player at the prestigious private school, assaulted her in her Symmes Township home on Dec. 6, 2020, according to court documents cited by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The girl said she woke up at about 5 a.m. with MacEachen "on top of her," having sexual intercourse with her, the newspaper reported.

"She pushed him off of her and realized she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep," according to the documents.

MacEachen was also accused of previously grabbing the girl’s buttocks in a separate incident.

His attorney Scott Croswell had maintained his client’s innocence, saying the allegations were "unproven."

MacEachen had planned to play football at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana in the fall.

