Raleigh police officer shot in face responding to suspicious-car call: report

A police officer in North Carolina was shot in the face Wednesday night while responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle -- and two people were in custody in connection with the case, reports said.

The officer was not identified but was reportedly shot multiple times, Raleigh's WTVD-TV reported. The officer was responding to the call in southwest Raleigh. The condition of the officer was not immediately known.

Reports said one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. A reporter for WTVD tweeted that a second suspect was nabbed while hiding in a shed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are praying for the best outcome,” a police statement read. “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers and well-wishes.”