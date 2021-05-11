Raging wildfire evacuates Arizona communities

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A raging wildfire on Monday continued to push toward the town of Crown King south of the Prescott National Forest.

It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around Arizona.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s evacuation orders remained in effect for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin with an evacuation shelter now open at Mayer High School.

Crown King residents have been advised to begin preparing in the event an evacuation order is issued.

Authorities said the wildfire began on Saturday and was about 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg and eight miles southwest of Crown King.

The fire, under investigation but believed to be human-caused, was at 5.4 square miles (1,398 hectares) Monday with no containment.

Crews also are battling a 1.5 square mile (404 hectares) wildfire in rugged terrain four miles east of Bartlett Lake in the Tonto National Forest and a .23 square mile (59 hectares) wildfire in Florence that is burning in salt cedar along the Gila River.

Authorities said a human-caused wildfire that started Friday northeast of Globe was 20% contained after charring 4.1 square miles (1,061 hectares).