US
Published

Raging wildfire evacuates Arizona communities

It's one of four wildfires blazing in the Grand Canyon State

Associated Press
Business owner on overcoming wildfire damage amid coronavirus pandemic

Business owner on overcoming wildfire damage amid coronavirus pandemic

Hourglass Winery owner Jeff Smith discusses his fight to rebuild with 'Fox &amp; Friends First' co-host Jillian Mele.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A raging wildfire on Monday continued to push toward the town of Crown King south of the Prescott National Forest.

It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around Arizona.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s evacuation orders remained in effect for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin with an evacuation shelter now open at Mayer High School.

The Tussock Fire is burning about 8 miles southwest of Crown King. The fire had burned 3,500 acres and remained 0% contained as of Monday morning, May 10, 2021.Tussock Fire May 10, 2021

The Tussock Fire is burning about 8 miles southwest of Crown King. The fire had burned 3,500 acres and remained 0% contained as of Monday morning, May 10, 2021.Tussock Fire May 10, 2021 (Reuters)

Crown King residents have been advised to begin preparing in the event an evacuation order is issued.

Authorities said the wildfire began on Saturday and was about 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg and eight miles southwest of Crown King.

The fire, under investigation but believed to be human-caused, was at 5.4 square miles (1,398 hectares) Monday with no containment.

National weather forecast for Tuesday, May 11Video

Crews also are battling a 1.5 square mile (404 hectares) wildfire in rugged terrain four miles east of Bartlett Lake in the Tonto National Forest and a .23 square mile (59 hectares) wildfire in Florence that is burning in salt cedar along the Gila River.

Authorities said a human-caused wildfire that started Friday northeast of Globe was 20% contained after charring 4.1 square miles (1,061 hectares).

