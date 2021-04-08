Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Racist graffiti in Michigan dorm written by Black student: report

College says the student acted alone and has been temporarily suspended

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
A Black student was responsible for racist graffiti at an Albion College dorm, according to campus police.

Pictures of racist and anti-semitic graffiti surfaced on the City Watch NEWS Group Facebook page last week. The photos included messages like "white power," "Die N----s," and "KKK."

MLive.com reported on Thursday that Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp said the suspect, a 21-year-old Black male, was brought in for questioning on April 6 and admitted to creating most of the graffiti.

According to Kipp, video evidence corroborated the student's confession. In a statement Wednesday, the Michigan-based college said the student acted alone.

HATE CRIMES AND HOAXES: 10 CAMPUS STORIES DEBUNKED IN 2017

"The student, who was acting alone, acknowledged their [sic] responsibility for these incidents," a tweet read.

"They [sic] have been immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while we conduct a full investigation as part of our student judicial process."

Albion College added: "[W]e know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident. We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community."

