Los Angeles rabbi criticizes Big Tech for allowing anti-Semitism on platforms

A recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. and abroad has caused concern about an increasing number of hate crimes committed against the Jewish community.

In the last week, there have been multiple reports of anti-Semitic attacks in Los Angeles, New York City and Miami following the violent conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Associate dean rabbi at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles Abraham Cooper reacted to the rise in attacks and slammed Big Tech for allowing anti-Semitic rhetoric to be shared on platforms on "America Reports" Friday.

Cooper argued that social media fuels anti-Semitic sentiment and Big Tech needs to censor posts suggesting hate speech and crime.

"There's no question that we're beyond the tipping point in terms of anti-Semitic hate," Cooper said. "I think the common denominator here, and what's the platform, is social media and it feeds on itself."

Cooper also pointed out Big Tech’s hypocrisy over what kind of speech they moderate.

"They shut down a sitting president of the United States in one day. And we've been dealing with Silicon Valley for 27 years," Cooper said. "They need to take this seriously. They need to stop providing the fuel to continue to spread this kind of hatred."

According to Cooper, anti-Semitism has become a political tool for Democrats, claiming they’ve "pivoted to the talking points for Hamas."

"Anti-Semitism, unfortunately, has become a political football, which is tragic," Cooper said, "cherry-picking instead of dealing holistically with the threats in various quarters."

Cooper, along with other concerned rabbis and Jewish community members, has called for a full refunding of the Los Angeles Police Department due to the rise in attacks.

"This shouldn't be a left-right issue," Cooper said.