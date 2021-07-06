Python escapes from aquarium in Mall of Louisiana

The Blue Zoo Aquarium inside the Mall of Louisiana was closed Tuesday after a python used in shows to entertain children escaped from its enclosure, according to reports.

The St. George Fire Department was sent in around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to find Cara, who is about 12 feet long.

Officials said the mall was closed at the outset but only the Blue Zoo was locked down as of around noon Tuesday.

Blue Zoo told WAFB in a statement Tuesday afternoon: "While we’ve created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit. Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows. Cara is an adored member of our Blue Zoo family. The safety of our animals is of utmost importance to us, so to ensure Cara’s safety, we will be closed for the day. Please check back for updates and opening times."

The aquarium in Baton Rouge, which opened this year in the mall, believes Cara is still inside, possibly in the ceiling, and is unsure how she escaped, according to the report.

Blue Zoo chief marketing officer Ronda Swanson told The Advocate Cara is a "very sweet snake."

"We want to protect the snake as best we can," Swanson told the newspaper.