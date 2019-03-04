Putin suspends Russian obligations under key nuclear pact

President Vladimir Putin has suspended Russia's participation in a key nuclear arms treaty.

Putin's decree released by the Kremlin on Monday announces that Russia is suspending its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

Washington gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the INF last month, setting the stage for it to terminate in six months unless Moscow returns to compliance. Russia has denied any breaches, and accused the U.S. of violating the pact.

Putin's decree said Moscow is suspending its obligations until the U.S. ends its violations or the treaty terminates.

Putin has warned the U.S. against deploying new missiles in Europe, saying that Russia will retaliate by fielding new fast weapons that will take just as little time to reach their targets.