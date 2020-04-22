Puppy taken from home of nurse treating coronavirus patients

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A heartless thief stole a puppy from the home of a nurse who has been treating coronavirus patients at a California hospital, police said Tuesday.

The dognapper, wearing a mask and hood, can be seen on surveillance video grabbing the 11-week-old pup named Max and peddling away on a bicycle, according to police in Concord, Calif.

Read the full story from the New York Post here.