Puerto Rico
Published

Puerto Rico senator, 7 others arrested by FBI in corruption investigation

Puerto Rico senator awaiting trial on fraud charges was taken into custody Wednesday morning by federal authorities in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption that also netted seven other arrests, officials said.

Abel Nazario, a 49-year-old currently serving in the U.S. territory's 26th Senate, was apprehended as part of the probe, an FBI spokesperson said, but further information on the nature of the charges was not immediately revealed.

Puerto Rico Senator Abel Nazario was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities following an investigation into alleged corruption.

Puerto Rico Senator Abel Nazario was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities following an investigation into alleged corruption. (AP Photo)

Following Nazario's arrest, Puerto Rico's Senate President, Thomas Rivera Shatz, asked for Nazario's resignation. A spokesperson for Nazario told The Associated Press the senator maintains his innocence.

Nazario was previously arrested by federal authorities in September 2018 on charges of wire fraud and falsifying documents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico. He was accused of defrauding his employees while serving as the mayor of Yauco, a southwestern town in Puerto Rico, where he was an elected official from 2000 until December 2016.

Nazario is awaiting trial in that case.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

