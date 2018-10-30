Public Storage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Public Storage (PSA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, said it had funds from operations of $470.7 million, or $2.70 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.68 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $322.7 million, or $1.85 per share.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust posted revenue of $706.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.5 million.

The company's shares have declined roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $207.62, climbing slightly in the last 12 months.

