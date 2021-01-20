Protests scheduled for inside security perimeter near Capitol canceled for Inauguration Day

Two protests scheduled to take place inside the security perimeter near the National Mall were nixed ahead of Inauguration Day, and instead, one demonstration was granted permission to go forth in front of Union Station.

Working Families Party/DC Action Lab held a small protest Wednesday to "call on President Biden to hold more progressive policies."

Instead of speeches and a large gathering, the organization was allowed to erect an LED screen showing a 24-hour video on loop with accompanying sound featuring a message bearing images and speeches. Only five participants would actually be on-site and an unarmed security guard was assigned to provide overnight security prior to the event, according to the public gathering permit issued by the National Park Service and obtained by Fox News.

The protest near Columbus Circle, in front of Union Station, was not in the secure area around the Nationa Mall, which was cordoned off days ahead of the inauguration as heightened security measures were established to prevent another incident like the riot at the Capitol earlier this month from happening again, an official with the National Park Service told Fox News.

Originally, the National Park Service greenlighted two areas in Washington, D.C. to act as designated "First Amendment zones" for limited protests on Inauguration Day.

Most events throughout the city were canceled after numerous requests by the mayor and other officials, but two permits were granted to allow protests at the Navy Memorial and at John Marshall Park, both located along Pennsylvania Avenue, Jeff Reinbold, the superintendent of the National Park Service said at a news conference on Friday.

Reinbold said the groups -- which he did not identify at the time-- would have 100 people, and individuals would be screened through magnetometers and escorted by the U.S. Park Police to the designated areas. But those plans changed, and by Inauguration Day, no protests were allowed in either park.

"The two demonstrations tentatively scheduled for inside the security perimeter at John Marshall Park and the U.S. Navy Memorial were canceled/moved at the request of the applicants. There are no demonstrations that will be taking place inside the secure area today," the official told Fox News.

President Biden was sworn in at noon Wednesday, becoming the 46th U.S. president. The event went off without a hitch, despite weeks of concern by law enforcement officials who identified credible threats against the ceremony, in the wake of the violence at the Capitol that took place on Jan.6.