Protests turn violent outside Washington, D.C. police station following death of 20-year old Karon Hylton

Protests in Washington D.C. have turned violent Tuesday night in response to the death of 20-year old Karon Hylton, who was killed in a crash Friday evening.

Police said they observed Hylton operating a Revel electric moped on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW without a helmet on around 10:10 p.m. on Friday.

"Officers activated their emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop," police added. "When the moped exited an alley in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, NW, the moped collided with a passenger vehicle that was traveling on Kennedy Street."

Authorities noted that first aid was performed until DC Fire and EMS transported Hylton to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Fox News that windows of the station were broken and that rocks and bricks were thrown at officers.

At least four officers have been injured with non-life-threatening injuries and one person has been arrested.

A video captured on social media showed police firing rubber bullets at protesters. Reports also say police deployed flash bangs and pepper spray.

Hylton's mother was also captured on video outside of the building telling officers: "You're defending a building. I'm defending my son!"

According to NBC News Washington, she then proceeded to demand to be let into the station to see the officer who she claimed "killed her son."

Hylton’s family and girlfriend reportedly say police are responsible for the crash and are seeking more information, including access to police body camera footage.

Revel electric mopeds became available for ridesharing in the D.C. area in August 2019. They require riders to wear helmets and answer a 21-question safety quiz.

"Our sympathies are with Mr. Hylton's family," Revel CEO Frank Reig told FOX News in a statement. "As this incident is under investigation, we're awaiting more details at this time."

D.C. police classified Hylton’s death as a traffic fatality. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police. Tips may be left anonymously.