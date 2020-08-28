Dozens of protesters visit LAPD chief's house, cover it with anti-police posters

Protesters visited the home of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Michel Moore and plastered it with anti-police posters Thursday night, according to reports.

Journalist Samuel Braslow of the Beverly Hills Courier accompanied the protesters as they entered the gated community in which Moore lives, capturing footage of the protest. The video, posted to Twitter, does not show how the group entered the gated community.

The group supposedly claimed that it was going to protest at District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s home, ABC News reported.

The protesters, some with completely obscured faces, secured posters to the house while one protester shouts, “We are at Chief Moore’s house. He is the chief of the LAPD – the most brutal police force in the nation," as seen on the video footage.

“Almost a thousand people have been killed, and he allows this to happen,” the protester continued, heard in moments captured on cellphone video. He also claimed that Moore makes half a million dollars to “instruct people to racially profile.”

The protesters also appeared to scrawl messages in chalk on Moore’s driveway, as seen in video footage.

Braslow also posted footage of a police helicopter arriving on the scene shortly after the protesters “roll out,” he tweeted.

Shortly after the protesters and police left, Moore was reportedly seen outside his home power-washing his driveway and front walk.

LAPD officials told KABC that no one was in custody for the incident, but officers had taken a vandalism report.