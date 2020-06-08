Georgia state trooper tells protesters in viral video: 'I only kneel for ... God'

A law enforcement officer in Georgia is going viral after he said he "has much respect" for Black Lives Matter protesters after the death of George Floyd — but he only kneels "for one person."

Georgia State Trooper O'Neal Saddler was allegedly asked to kneel during a demonstration in Hartwell while a bystander was recording.

POLICE UNIONS UNDER FIRE FROM LEFT AS CALLS FOR REFORM RING OUT IN AFTERMATH OF FLOYD DEATH

"If I didn't have any respect, I wouldn't [be here]," Saddler explained. "I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife. I took off today, this weekend, but I'm out here to make sure y'all are safe."

He added, "Don't go there with respect, OK? I have much respect, but I only kneel for one person."

POLICE OFFICER PRAYS WITH PROTESTER IN 'TOUCHING' PHOTO

Someone in the crowd replied: "And that's God," which the trooper confirmed: "God."

Saddler was audibly thanked for his response, which went viral online.

"God Bless him!" Ryan Fournier, founder and co-chairman of Students for Trump, wrote in a tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others praised him in the original post as "one of the best in the business."

The state trooper's comments come as many police officers have been urged to take a knee in solidarity with protesters as some are pushing to "defund the police."