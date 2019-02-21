Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Prosthetic arm stolen from vehicle parked in San Francisco, police say

Amy Lieu
A suspect stole a 41-year-old victim's prosthetic arm in San Francisco, police said Tuesday. (Air Force Medicine)

A prosthetic arm was stolen after a suspect broke into the victim's car last week in San Francisco, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the South of Market neighborhood, according to a report.

A suspect had broken into the 41-year-old victim's vehicle and stolen his prosthetic arm, which was the only item reported missing, police told San Francisco's KPIX-TV.

Officials initially said it was a prosthetic leg that was stolen, but later made the correction, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

San Francisco police did not have a description of the suspect, San Francisco Weekly reported.

