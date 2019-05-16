Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Prosecutors to try Colorado school shooters as adults

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Suspects in deadly Colorado shooting due in court

Two teenagers will be officially charged in a school shooting in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Prosecutors will try both suspects in a deadly Colorado school shooting last week as adults, according to a report.

One student, Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed and eight others were injured when the suspects opened fire at the school on May 7.

The suspects, Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, appeared in a Douglas County courthouse Wednesday. They both face dozens of charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft and arson, The Washington Post reported.

Both Devon Erickson (shown) and 16-year-old Alec McKinney will reportedly be tried as adults.  (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)

Castillo has been hailed as a hero for charging at the suspects when they entered his classroom in the charter school south of Denver. One of Castillo’s classmates said his actions gave the rest of the class enough time to get under their desks to hide.

Castillo’s family was in the courtroom Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.