Prosecutors seek sanctions against El Chapo lawyers

Associated Press

NEW YORK – Brooklyn federal prosecutors are seeking sanctions against defense lawyers for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (wah-KEEN' el CHAH'-poh gooz-MAHN') based on allegations that unauthorized communication occurred between the Mexican drug lord and his wife.

The request was made early Tuesday in a heavily redacted court filing.

A member of Guzman's defense team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guzman is being held in high-security confinement that restricts family contact.