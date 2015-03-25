Prosecutors say detective in Arizona woman's murder case won't face civil rights charges

A prosecutor says a former Phoenix police detective who testified that a woman confessed to him about her role in her son's murder will not face criminal charges.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery says there's no proof that now-retired Detective Armando Saldate committed any crimes.

Debra Milke (MIL'-kee) was released last week on $250,000 bond after more than two decades on death row. An appeals court overturned her conviction in March, accusing Saldate of misconduct, including lying under oath in previous cases.

Prosecutors plan to retry Milke for the 1989 killing of her 4-year-old son.

Saldate's lawyer says the detective won't testify for fear of incriminating himself. But Montgomery says there's no proof of the appeals court's allegations, and the U.S. attorney says the federal statute of limitations had passed.