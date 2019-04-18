Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published
Last Update 16 mins ago

Prosecutor wants suspect in fatal SC police ambush evaluated

Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C. – A South Carolina prosecutor wants a judge to order a mental health evaluation for the man accused of ambushing several officers as they approached an upscale home to question a man in a child sex assault case.

WBTW-TV reports Solicitor Ed Clements said Thursday he's filing an order of transportation to bring Frederick Hopkins back to Florence County from Richland County to ask a judge to order a mental evaluation on Monday.

Clements is seeking the evaluation after Hopkins sent letters to a news outlet saying he suffers from PTSD.

The 74-year-old faces two counts of murder and five of attempted murder in the Oct. 3 shooting in Florence.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed and sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner died Oct. 22.

___

Information from: WBTW-TV, http://www.wbtw.com