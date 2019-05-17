Expand / Collapse search
Prosecutor: Pregnant teen killed while being shown photos

By MICHAEL TARM | Associated Press
This booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, May 16, 2019, shows Clarisa Figueroa, who is charged in the death of 19-year-old expectant mother Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. First-degree murder charges have been filed against Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa in connection with the death of Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was discovered earlier in the week, strangled before her baby was cut from her womb. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO – A prosecutor says a pregnant Chicago teen who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers.

The prosecutor told Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz on Friday that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord around her neck and that the woman strangling her, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, then yelled at her daughter, "You're not doing your f---ing job!"

The prosecutor says the daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa, then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord while her mother continued to strangle the teen.

Ortiz denied bond to the Figueroas, who are charged with murder, and to Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, who is charged with concealment of a homicide.