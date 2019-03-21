Prosecutor: Lies caused 'more pain' after slain woman burned

A Georgia prosecutor says a man charged with hiding a slain teacher's death inflicted "more pain" when he lied to police as the woman remained missing a decade later.

Jurors in Wilcox County heard closing arguments Thursday in the trial of 34-year-old Bo Dukes. He's charged with concealing a death by lying to police about his role in the October 2005 death of Tara Grinstead. Her disappearance remained a mystery until Dukes and a friend were charged in 2017.

District Attorney Brad Rigby told the jury Dukes sought to protect himself in 2016 when he denied to police that he confessed to an Army buddy in 2006.

Defense attorney John Fox said Dukes didn't lie, but couldn't recall a decade-old drunken confession.

Dukes later confessed to police in 2017.