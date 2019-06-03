Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Prosecutor: Father who killed kids is selfish, evil man

By JEFFREY COLLINS | Associated Press
Timothy Jones Jr., center, charged with killing his five children, speaks with his attorneys, Boyd Young, left, and Casey Secor during his trial in Lexington, S.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Lawyers defending Jones turned Wednesday to brain science in an effort to spare their client from the death penalty. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)

Timothy Jones Jr., center, charged with killing his five children, speaks with his attorneys, Boyd Young, left, and Casey Secor during his trial in Lexington, S.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Lawyers defending Jones turned Wednesday to brain science in an effort to spare their client from the death penalty. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A prosecutor says a South Carolina father who admitted he killed his five children isn't insane, but a selfish, evil man.

In closing arguments during a death penalty trial Monday, Solicitor Rick Hubbard said Timothy Jones Jr. didn't hear voices, but made choices when he strangled four of the children after the fifth died from abuse and excessive exercise as punishment in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Hubbard says Jones knew right from wrong because he didn't call 911 and took steps to try to hide all his children's bodies. The children were found in trash bags on an Alabama hillside nine days after their deaths. They ranged in age from 1 to 8.

Defense lawyers are arguing Jones is not guilty by reason of insanity.