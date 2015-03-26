Prosecutor: Ala. man charged in twins' slayings

A prosecutor in Alabama says murder charges are being filed against a man being sought in the killings of 9-year-old twins and their 73-year-old baby sitter.

Lowndes County District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer said Thursday that three murder charges are being filed against 22-year-old Deandra (dee-AHN'-dray) Lee.

Tesmer says police have not found Lee but are looking for him.

Investigators found the bodies of all three Tuesday on a dirt road near Hayneville, near the elderly man's home. The mother of the two young victims left the twins, Jordan and Taylor Dejerinett, at the 73-year-old's house while she went to work. The older man was identified as Jack Mac Girdner.

It was not clear if Lee knew any of the victims or their families.