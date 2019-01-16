Professional bull rider, 25, dies after being injured at Colorado event

A professional bull rider died Tuesday night after he suffered injuries during an event at the National Western Stock Show in Colorado.

Mason Lowe, 25, was set to compete in the rodeo show at the Denver Coliseum when he was seriously injured, the Professional Bull Riders Association said in a statement. The organization did not provide details of how Lowe was injured.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver," PBR president Sean Gleason said in a statement. "The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”

Lowe, who was from Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world and had been a professional bull rider more than seven years, KDVR reported. He earned nearly $10,000 in competitions this year prior to his death.

The 25-year-old’s love for riding began when he was 3, the first time he was placed on an animal, he told PBR in a 2017 article. He rose to fame in the sport starting when he was 18 and eventually being ranked 14 in the world at a point in his career.

Lowe also spoke about having his friends and family cheer him on at a show in Colorado.

“They get to watch me on TV every week, but it’s a lot different when you get to see it in person,” Lowe said in 2017. "It's kind of like a big rock show on wheels with bull riding attached to it."