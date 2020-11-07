Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Pro-Trump demonstrators, some armed, rally around US following Biden victory projection

Rallies come as president has refused to concede race and pledged legal challenges

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Pro-Trump demonstrators, some of them armed, rallied in state capitals around the country Saturday after projections indicated that former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

The rallies come as President Trump refused to concede the race and pledged legal challenges in a number of swing states over allegations of mail-in voter fraud. Some demonstrations were branded “Stop the Steal” events, where activists protested what they believe may be potential signs of voter fraud.

Supporters of President Trump yell at counter-protesters at the Oregon State Capitol building Nov 7, in Salem, Ore., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In Salem, Ore., and Lansing, Mich., videos shared to Twitter showed tense standoffs, shoving and shouting.

BIDEN WINS PRESIDENCY, TRUMP DENIED SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE, FOX NEWS PROJECTS

Police outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem stepped in between fired up groups of pro-Trump and left-wing demonstrators, videos show. Other photographs show men standing in a quieter area of the Capitol grounds holding long guns.

Video from Lansing, Mich., showed police trying to calm down a group of armed people, some carrying pro-Trump clothing and banners, as they chant “Commies go home” toward people out of the frame.

Another clip showed a brief tussle between clashing groups on a sidewalk, although the crowds stepped in to pull fighting individuals apart.

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Nov. 7, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Armed men also were photographed outside the Minnesota governor’s residence Saturday afternoon – although Gov. Tim Walz appears to have been out of town. Around 3 p.m. he tweeted a selfie with his daughter saying they had just finished a 5-mile run alongside Lake Superior, which is about 150 miles north of St. Paul.

Armed men were photographed outside the state capitols of Arizona and Pennsylvania as well. And another large group of Trump supporters rallied outside the Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M.

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Arizona state capitol Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump staged a defiant rally outside the New Mexico state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M., on Nov. 7. They waved flags, chanted "four more years," and cheered and jeered at passing cars. A dozen supporters of Democrat Joe Biden gathered blocks away at the city's central plaza amid a heavy police presence. Democrat Joe Biden won the vote for New Mexico in the Nov. 3 election. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Trump claimed he “won the election” on Twitter early Saturday evening – arguing that “bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see."

TRUMP VOWS TO KEEP ‘FIGHTING,’ WILL USE ‘EVERY ASPECT OF THE LAW’ IN BALLOT-COUNTING BATTLE

A number of election-related lawsuits from the Trump campaign and Republican groups are expected to proceed Monday.