Pro MMA fighter with pending murder charges captured after 9-hour dragnet

Texas authorities on Sunday captured the professional MMA fighter known as "Spiderman" who escaped from a transport vehicle nine hours earlier.

Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, was taken into custody after an "exhausting 9 hour manhunt" involving multiple local and federal agencies, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. There no further details.

Marks, who has two pending murder charges, escaped from a "private prisoner transport" on Loop 336 West in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. Officials warned the escaped prisoner was "extremely dangerous."

Conroe Police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said during a news conference the escape happened around 7:20 a.m. after the transport vehicle stopped at a McDonald's in the city. There were two guards and 10 prisoners on the vehicle at the time, McGinnis added. The circumtances leading up to the escape are now under investigation, she told reporters.

"Our primary concern is for the safety of our community," she said.

Authorities used air support, K9 teams, and "multiple ground units" to search near Interstate 45 for the 44-year-old.

Marks was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and restraints, FOX26 reported. According to deputies, Marks isn't wearing a shirt. The shirt was found by law enforcement after he fled.

The search for Marks drew a massive law enforcement presence north of Houston, with part of Interstate 45 being shut down during the manhunt.

Authorities have been interested in Marks after his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin were reported missing last month, KHOU reported. The two were last seen alive on Jan. 4 before their bodies were found in Clearview, Okla., on Jan. 15.

Marks, who had warrants issued for the murders of the two, was jailed in Michigan awaiting extradition for allegedly breaking into Scott's home back in August, according to McGinnis.

The 44-year-old was released from the Kent County Jail in Michigan on Thursday and picked up by U.S. Prisoner Transportation Services to be extradited to Texas, she told reporters.

Marks, who fought under the name “Spiderman,” began teaching mixed martial arts in Killeen, Texas, in 2017, FOX44 News reported.

Mixed martial arts website Sherdog says the 44 years old, stands 5-foot-11-inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He has 31 wins and 27 losses, according to the website.

His last professional fight was March 10, 2018, according to Sherdog.